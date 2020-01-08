RBI governor Shaktikanta Das calls for reforms in agriculture market

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has called for reforms in agriculture market during the opening remarks of third Suresh Tendulkar Memorial Lecture by Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior minister, Republic of Singapore. He said the mandate given to RBI on maintaining price stability, financial stability and economic growth is not only important from the macroeconomic perspective but also for the objective of inclusive growth. The governor mentioned that higher share of retail prices going to farmers augurs well for the rural economy, which in turn, could help sustain domestic demand. Initiatives towards wider rural roads network, better communication facilities for faster exchange of information, and easier access to micro credit will contribute to better price realisation for farmers. This ongoing process needs to be sustained alongside further agricultural market reforms.

He also added that prioritising food processing industries in the policy agenda, encouraging direct sale of farm produce by farmers to consumers, strengthening e-NAM for better price discovery, and promoting storage facilities near producing centres will boost farm income and rural employment opportunities.

Speaking on inflation targeting, the governor said that persistently high inflation adversely impacts the economy’s allocative efficiency and impedes growth. It also contributes to a worsening of income distribution by depreciating the real income of the poor.

Therefore, against the backdrop of very high domestic inflation compared to G20 countries, RBI had adopted a flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework with the objective of price stability, while simultaneously focusing on growth when inflation is under control.

The governor said that the regulator had been focusing on strengthening regulation and supervision to develop a robust framework of financial stability where the banks and the NBFCs are able to fulfill the expectations of the society. The high growth with financial stability augurs well for inclusive growth.

In terms of the initiatives taken by the RBI, he mentioned that RBI had set up an expert committee and a working group to examine the issues relating to credit flow to MSMEs and agriculture sectors, respectively. Through priority sector lending norms for commercial banks, RBI aims to support farm and non-farm sector activities that are sources of livelihood for a large cross section of population.

RBI is in process of reviewing priority sector lending norms, keeping in view the changing needs of the economy and with a view to make them more inclusive.