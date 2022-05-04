RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to make an unscheduled statement at 2 PM today

RBI Governor LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India said Wednesday that governor Shaktikanta Das will be making a statement today at 2 PM. The RBI did not specify what the statement will be about. The governor’s statement will be telecast live across its social media channels. The statement comes at a time when the consumer price inflation (CPI) has been above the central bank’s upper threshold of 6 per cent for the last three months, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and US Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening. CPI inflation climbed to 6.95 per cent in March while WPI (wholesale price index) inflation touched 14.55 per cent in the same month. Economists and market experts have pointed out that the central bank needs to hike rates by 50 basis points in the upcoming June monetary policy meeting.
Shaktikanta Das’ address will come just ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the Jerome Powell-led FOMC is expected to initiate the rate hike cycle.
While the risks to domestic growth call for continued accommodative monetary policy, inflationary pressures necessitate monetary policy action. The circumstances warrant prioritising inflation and anchoring of inflation expectations in the sequence of objectives to safeguard macroeconomic and financial stability, while being mindful of the ongoing growth recovery,” RBI Governor Das said in the last MPC meet.
The MPC turned markedly hawkish in its April policy statement, stating that it would remain accommodative with a focus on the withdrawal of accommodation. Hiking the inflation projection for FY23 to 5.7% from 4.5% and cutting the same for growth to 7.2% from 7.8%, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das made it clear that inflation is now a bigger priority than growth.
Ahead of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address, domestic headline indices were down in the red. Market analysts to expect a rate hike in the next policy meeting.
According to latest inflation readings, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation touched 14.55 per cent 14.55% in March, a four-month high, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation spiked to 6.95 per cent in March to a 17-month high.
The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved the appointment of executive director Rajiv Ranjan as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Ranjan will be succeeding Mridul Saggar, who is understood to have retired.
As the war in Ukraine continues to vex the global supply chain and inflate prices of goods and commodities, the Indian economy is not expected to remain immune from the negative global conditions, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report last month. India is facing high inflation, widening trade deficit and foreign portfolio investment outflow, the central bank added. These conditions are expected to hamper growth and lead to ‘rocketing inflation’.
Farm exports were driven by a 273% surge in wheat exports to $2.1 billion, 27% rise in non-basmati shipments to $6.1 billion, showed the commerce ministry data. The chemicals segment recorded a 17% rise on higher shipments of agro, inorganic and organic chemicals, although bulk drugs and formulations exports barely grew, partly due to export curbs on select items.
India’s trade deficit widened in the first month of fiscal year 2023 to $20.07 billion, an increase of over 30 per cent from last year. India reported an increase in both exports and imports of goods in April in comparison to last year, however, the merchandise exports and imports fell month-on-month. Experts see the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening measures to continue to put pressure on India’s current account and on rupee’s value. Barclays says it expects the trade deficit to widen to $250 bln in FY 2023, which would be the largest goods trade deficit on record. Kotak Institutional Equities expect the rupee to remain under pressure this year.
The Reserve Bank of India Governor's statement comes ahead of expected US Federal Reserve rate hike cycle. The market is expecting US Fed to hike interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday when chair Jerome Powell announces the policy statement. Investors and market participants also expect the Fed to announce its plans to reduce the size of its $8.9 trillion balance sheet.