RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to make an unscheduled statement at 2 PM today

RBI Governor LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India said Wednesday that governor Shaktikanta Das will be making a statement today at 2 PM. The RBI did not specify what the statement will be about. The governor’s statement will be telecast live across its social media channels. The statement comes at a time when the consumer price inflation (CPI) has been above the central bank’s upper threshold of 6 per cent for the last three months, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and US Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening. CPI inflation climbed to 6.95 per cent in March while WPI (wholesale price index) inflation touched 14.55 per cent in the same month. Economists and market experts have pointed out that the central bank needs to hike rates by 50 basis points in the upcoming June monetary policy meeting.

Shaktikanta Das’ address will come just ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the Jerome Powell-led FOMC is expected to initiate the rate hike cycle.