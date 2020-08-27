RBI Governor Live: Shaktikanta Das begins his speech at banking event; markets watch with bated breath

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Live: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to deliver a Keynote Address at the Unlock BFSI 2.0 event today. Shaktikanta Das will be talking ahead of a discussion between banking industry captains, including State Bank of India Chief Rajnish Kumar and HDFC Bank’s Aditya Puri. Earlier last week, Shaktikanta Das, in an interview, said that stock markets in India were not in sync with the real economy which could possibly lead to a correction. The central bank has also held interest rates due to the rising inflation at its monetary policy committee this month. In an effort to control the liquidity in the system, the RBI has this week announced another operation twist where it will buy and sell government debt worth Rs 20,000 crore. The first tranche of this buying and selling will happen today.
Highlights
Risk management systems for banks need to be robust enough to detect frauds in an efficient manner, said RBI Governor. Das was stressing on the need for a robust risk management in the banking system.
RBI Govenor said that while investors of banks want to have a say in how the lender is run, he stressed that banks an autnomous decision making body for their business to sustain.
The RBI Governor said that the reforms in the banking space need to be reconfigured as he lauded the move to consolidate public sector banks.
The banking system is a facilitator of the conomy, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. He said that the nature of reforms needs to be reconsidered.
RBI Governor said that India's banking system is overall sound as he stressed on the need for banks to stand their ground in dealing with challanges such as the current pandemic. He added that Banks need to look at rural sector which according to him is still unexplored.
RBI governor said that the banks need to sustain shocks for the long-term financial stability of the system. Das was speaking at the Unlock BFSI 2.0 event. Core of banking is made up of strong management, RBI Governor said.
RBI Governor said that the Reserve Bank of India will not unwind all measures that it has announced. "We are carefully monitoring the stituation, When we enter the post pandemic phase then there has to be a calibrated exit plan," he said. RBI is taking a long-term view of aeverything, he added.
RBI's effort to maintain stability annd providing relief to businesses during the pandemic. Moratorum was a temporary solution, RBI efforts have been unprecedented, the Governor said.
RBI Governor said that the spread of the pandemic in India continues unabated although the fatality rate is low. The uncertainty of the length pandemic continues to be a cause of worry.
RBI will purchase bonds maturing in 2024, 2027, 2030, and 2032 using the multiple price auction method tomorrow. On the other hand, the central bank will sell short term bonds, all maturing in 2020. “By purchasing and selling different maturity bonds, RBI intends to manage the yield curve,” Jaikishan Parmar, Sr Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking told Financial Express Online. “This will create demand for long-dated bonds and increase the supply of the short term bond. This action of RBI would lead to rising short-term yields and lower long term yields. If long term rates remain lower it will help the Indian economy to revive,” he added.
The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to buy and sell government debt worth Rs 20,000 crore through open market operations (OMO) brought the 10-year bond yield down on Tuesday but market participants are not convinced in how long it will stay there. The 10-year bond yield closed at 6.15% on Tuesday, down from its 6.22% closing on the previous day. The central bank’s ‘Operation Twist’ is being termed by many as a step in the right direction. “Rs 20,000 crore OMO is a good beginning, but we need more such measures for a substantial and lasting impact,” said Deepak Jasani, Head – Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
"RBI governor Das is scheduled to speak today. Given the recent turmoil in the bond markets, markets would watch for comments on how the RBI would ensure that the borrowing for current fiscal goes through in a non-disruptive manner. Despite the announcement of OMO twists, the nervousness in the bond markets continues. The yields are now higher than levels before the twist was announced," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.