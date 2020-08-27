RBI Governor Live: Shaktikanta Das begins his speech at banking event; markets watch with bated breath

Shaktikanta Das will be talking ahead of a discussion between banking industry captains, including State Bank of India Chief Rajnish Kumar and HDFC Bank ’s Aditya Puri.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Live: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to deliver a Keynote Address at the Unlock BFSI 2.0 event today. Shaktikanta Das will be talking ahead of a discussion between banking industry captains, including State Bank of India Chief Rajnish Kumar and HDFC Bank’s Aditya Puri. Earlier last week, Shaktikanta Das, in an interview, said that stock markets in India were not in sync with the real economy which could possibly lead to a correction. The central bank has also held interest rates due to the rising inflation at its monetary policy committee this month. In an effort to control the liquidity in the system, the RBI has this week announced another operation twist where it will buy and sell government debt worth Rs 20,000 crore. The first tranche of this buying and selling will happen today.