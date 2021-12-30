  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI extends deadline for KYC requirement in bank accounts by three months

RBI extended requirement of updating KYC information till 31 March 2022 taking into account the prevailing uncertainty around new omicron variant.

Written By FE Online
RBI extended requirement of updating KYC information till 31 March 2022 taking into account the prevailing uncertainty around new omicron variant. (File photo: Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday has extended the mandatory requirement of updating KYC information periodically by three months to 31 March 2022. The relaxation has been given taking into account the prevailing uncertainty around the new omicron variant. “In view of the prevalent uncertainty due to the new variant of Covid-19, the relaxation provided in the aforementioned circular is hereby extended till March 31, 2022,” the central bank said in a notification on Thursday.

Earlier in May, when the second wave of COVID-19 had hit the country and several states mandated lockdowns, RBI had given customers an extension to update their KYC information till 31 December 2021. The extension was given so that banks, and other regulated entities do not put restrictions on account holders for cash deposits, or withdrawals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
RBI
Next Story
Project development cells in 29 departments to fast-track investment, says Commerce MinistryThe cells enhance the pipeline of investible projects in India and in turn increase domestic investment and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, it said. (File)