RBI eases norms for NBFCs to securitise loan books

By: | Updated: November 29, 2018 11:23 PM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday relaxed norms for NBFCs to securitise their loan books, a move likely to ease the stress in the sector facing a crisis of confidence.

RBI eases norms for NBFCs to securitise loan books (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday relaxed norms for NBFCs to securitise their loan books, a move likely to ease the stress in the sector facing a crisis of confidence. As per a notification of the RBI, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been permitted to securitise loans of over five-year maturity after holding them for six months on their books.

“In order to encourage NBFCs to securitise/assign their eligible assets, it has been decided to relax the Minimum Holding Period (MHP) requirement for originating NBFCs, in respect of loans of original maturity above 5 years, to receipt of repayment of six monthly instalments or two quarterly instalments …,” RBI said. The central bank has also prescribed certain Minimum Retention Requirement (MRR) for NBFCs for availing the relaxed norms.

The relaxed dispensation, RBI added, will be applicable to securitisation/ assignment transactions carried out during a period of six months. Commenting on the RBI’s move, Vibhor Mittal, Group Head (Structured Finance), ICRA said the relaxation in MHP criteria would primarily benefit housing finance companies and NBFCs offering mortgage loans where the loan tenure is typically more than five years. “A greater proportion of their loan book would now become eligible for securitisation,” Mittal.

Read Also| RBI finally listens, gives another liquidity boost to NBFCs; relaxes asset securitisation norms

Accordingly, these entities can raise more funds through the securitisation route, which will provide them with additional liquidity, Mittal added. NBFCs and HFCs are facing a crisis of confidence following the default by IL&FS in late-August, which led to its takeover by the government last month. This, in turn, led to a liquidity crunch for the sector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI eases norms for NBFCs to securitise loan books
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition