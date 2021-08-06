RBI does not have specific target of yield curve, focus on its orderly evolution, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo: PTI)

The Reserve of India (RBI) does not have a specific target for the yield curve but and focuses on the orderly evolution of it, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

”We are focusing on orderly evolution of the yield curve. We do not have a specific target of a yield curve,” Das told reporters after the post monetary policy conference. He said the central bank does timely intervention in the market as and when required.

Das said intervention is not just post the primary auction of government securities, but also through various measures like Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP), Open Market Operations (OMO), operation twist, and also through intervention in the secondary market.