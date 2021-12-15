RBI becomes net seller of US dollars in October; sells $100 mn

In October 2020, the RBI had net bought USD 15.64 billion from the spot market.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net seller of the US currency in October 2021, after it sold USD 100 million on a net basis in the spot market, the central bank’s data showed.

In the reporting month, the central bank had bought USD 7.755 billion from the spot market and sold USD 7.855 billion, showed the monthly RBI bulletin for December 2021, released on Wednesday.

In September 2021, RBI had net bought USD 791 million. It had purchased USD 9.169 billion and sold USD 8.378 billion in the spot market, the data showed.

In October 2020, the RBI had net bought USD 15.64 billion from the spot market.

During the financial year 2020-21, the RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of October 2021 was USD 49.106 billion, as against net purchase of USD 49.606 billion in the previous month, the data showed.