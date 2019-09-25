Rathin Roy dropped as Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council rejigged; check who replaces whom

By:
Published: September 25, 2019 7:42:58 PM

Apart from these two full-time members, the EAC-PM will have two part-time members as against three in the outgoing panel.

The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise the government, especially the prime minister, on economic and related issues.

The government on Wednesday reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) under existing Chairman Bibek Debroy, for a period of two years.

Ratan P Watal will continue as Member Secretary of the EAC-PM.

“Government of India has reconstituted the EAC-PM for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2019,” said an official release.

While Ashima Goel continues to be one of the part-time members, Sajjid Chinoy has been roped in as the new member.

Two existing part-time members, Rathin Roy and Shamika Ravi, have not found place in the reconstituted EAC-PM.

