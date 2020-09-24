Rashtriya Kisan Manch says farm Bills will benefit farmers, opposes bandh call

The Shekhar Dixit-led Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Thursday said the farm sector Bills, passed by Parliament recently, would benefit farmers as it opposed the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by some peasants’ outfits against the proposed legislative measures. Talking to reporters here, Dixit said the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill would give farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

It would help “save farmers from the exploitation of middlemen”, he said and slammed the organisations opposing the measures. “It appears that these organisations were waiting for the passage of these Bills so that they may again come to limelight through agitation,” he said and alleged that they were shedding crocodile tears.

He said that had these organisations found shortcomings in the Bills and built pressure on the government for their rectification, it would have benefited farmers. Parliament has passed three farm reform bills — the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill — in the Monsoon Session, which concluded on Wednesday.

The Opposition has called these bill as “anti-farmers”. Some farmer organisations have called a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday in protest against these Bills.