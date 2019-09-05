Cow delivers a fortune! Thanks to this Modi government scheme

Rashtriya Gokul Mission promotes indigenous breeds. Representational Image/NDDB

Rashtriya Gokul Mission impact: Breeding indigenous cattle is becoming a profitable business for farmers, thanks to the Rashtriya Gokul Mission launched by Narendra Modi government. The Indian Express reported today that a farmer in Punjab has earned Rs 2.10 lakh by selling his four-year-old Sahiwal cow – Lakshmi – to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The farmer, Gurbachan Singh Hayer, had bought a Sahiwal cow for just Rs 4000 about 10 years back. She gave birth to a female calf Rani, who went on to deliver four female calves. The eldest of them was Lakshmi. Seven-year-old Rani is pregnant for the fifth time now, while Laxmi had earlier delivered one male calf. She was expecting again when sold to the NDDB.

In 10 years, Hayer has bred six animals through artificial insemination. With the good price received from NDDB for Lakshmi, the farmer is considering to take up cow breeding in a more aggressive and focussed way.

The Sahiwal breed of cow is native to southwest Punjab and the adjoining Sri Ganganagar district of north Rajasthan. Sahiwal is considered to be a relatively good milker with an average yield of 2300-2500 litres in a lactation cycle.

The Central government ‘s Gokul mission has put focus on breeding the indigenous breeds of cows.

What is Rashtriya Gokul Mission?

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission was launched by the Government for conservation and development of indigenous breeds in a focused and scientific manner. The mission envisaged the establishment of integrated cattle development centres, Gokul Grams to develop indigenous breeds including up to 40 per cent nondescript breeds.

This is a focussed project under National Programme for Bovine Breeding and Dairy Development.

Rashtriya Gokul Mission – Objectives

There are five official objectives of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission:

– Development and conservation of indigenous breeds

– Breed improvement programme for indigenous cattle breeds to improve their genetic makeup and increase the stock

– Enhancement of milk production and productivity

– Upgradation of nondescript cattle using elite indigenous breeds like Gir, Sahiwal, Rathi, Deoni, Tharparkar, Red Sindhi

– Distribution of disease-free high genetic merit bulls for natural service.