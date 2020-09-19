  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajya Sabha passes amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:06 PM

The Rajya Sabha on Saturday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code bill 2020, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Nirmala Sitharaman, rajya sabha, coronavirus pandemic, IBC, latest news on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code bill 2020Replying to a debate on the Bill in the House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the intention of the IBC is to keep companies a "going concern" and not liquidate them. (Photo source: ANI)

Replying to a debate on the Bill in the House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the intention of the IBC is to keep companies a “going concern” and not liquidate them.

The Bill mandates that a default on repayments from March 25, the day when a nationwide lockdown began to curb the spread of coronavirus, would not be considered for initiating insolvency proceedings for at least six months.
The bill seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated in this regard in June.

