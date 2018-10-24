Rajasthan rides the digital wave, strong IT support for delivery of various e-gov services

Rajasthan rides the digital wave

The Rajasthan government is on an overdrive to shed the stigma of ‘Bimaru’ state that has been attached to its name. The government is heavily banking on e-governance projects to streamline government services to its citizens and also provide a robust IT infrastructure till the last mile. In its journey of transforming Rajasthan to DigiSthan, the state has introduced e-governance initiatives at the city level to undertake computerisation till the last mile offices to ensure electronic delivery of high volume resident-centric services at the district level.

Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation has played an instrumental role in making the rural and urban population digital-savvy. Even in government departments, extensive capacity building and training of field level functionaries have been conducted to ensure smooth migration to electronic delivery of e-district services and phasing out the manual delivery of services.

Raj Net is a multi-mode connectivity network, connecting Jaipur with all 9,894 gram panchayats and 183 municipal areas in Rajasthan; the IT infrastructure has been expanded across all the districts upto the gram panchayat level through Raj Net. The state has also ensured that capacity of internet connectivity available till every gram panchayat is at least upto 1Mbps. Every corner of Rajasthan is being Wi-Fi-enabled. Along with this, initiatives such as Data Centre, Raj SewaDwaar andSingle Sign On are helping ensure a strong IT backbone in the state.

In addition to this, various other services such as CM Helpline, Electronic Public Distribution System, iStart startup platform, Abhay Command Centre and Rajasthan e-Gyan are being taken up by the state government. “Currently, we are working on multiple schemes that will benefit all sections of the society. We will soon be launching India’s biggest data centre—called Bhamashah State Data Centre. The centre will be the only tier 4 data centre in the country which be completely owned, operated, managed and controlled by a government body. It will be uptime certified by the third party and will not only provide services to departments in the state government, but to also various other governments and third-party clients/vendors,” informed Akhil Arora, principal secretary, IT, government of Rajasthan.

Aligning Rajasthan to the Smart City Mission, all the four smart cities in the state—Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer— have Abhay Command and Control Centres for taking care of internal security, disaster management and taking care of civic amenities management through IoT enabled technologies. Now Jaipur is also being converted into a 3D city.

The state is developing Big Data Analytics to be in sync with current technologies. Already being the proud owner of the biggest Big Data cluster in the country which is 2 petabytes in size, it is now looking at expanding it to the next level. Similarly, SCADA and IOT-based technologies are in the process of being launched by the state.