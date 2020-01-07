Rajasthan government releases fourth instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi scheme to farmers

Farmers are given Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. (PTI)

The Rajasthan government has released the fourth instalment of Rs 118.93 crore under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the bank accounts of 5,94,694 farmers, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. Farmers are given Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each under the scheme aimed at providing financial support to small and marginal farmers across the country.

State Cooperatives Registrar Neeraj K Pawan said the state government has deposited four instalments through the PM Kisan Nidhi portal amounting to Rs 3,073.14 crore in the bank accounts of farmers. In the first three instalments, Rs 47.09 lakh, Rs 46.06 lakh and Rs 36.34 lakh farmers were provided with the benefits under the scheme, respectively. He said Rs 941.88 crore, Rs 921.37 crore, Rs 726.85 crore and Rs 118.93 crore, respectively, were deposited in bank accounts in each of the four instalments.

Pawan added that if there is any dissimilarity in the name of the applicant farmers and their Aadhar card, then, they can get it corrected on the PM Kisan portal by visiting any e-Mitra kiosk. E-Mitra kiosks are situated in all districts of the state that help citizens avail government benefits.