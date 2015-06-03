Rains received in Delhi pre-monsoon showers: MeT

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 in the morning, the city received 0.5 mm rains at Safdarjung observatory which is considered the official reading of the city while Palam recorded 2.2 mm rainfall. (PTI)

The intermittent rains which have drenched the national capital in last couple of days and brought the much-needed respite from scorching heat are pre-monsoon showers caused by western disturbances.

But the relief is short-lived as the MeT department has predicted mainly clear sky from Friday onwards with the mercury expected to cross the 40 degree mark again.

“The rains received in Delhi since June 1 are pre-monsoon showers caused by western disturbances. While the sky will be partly cloudy and light rains and thunderstorm can occur today and tomorrow, Friday onwards heat is slated to return with mainly clear sky,” said a senior MeT official.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 in the morning, the city received 0.5 mm rains at Safdarjung observatory which is considered the official reading of the city while Palam recorded 2.2 mm rainfall.

Earlier today, Delhiites woke up to a cool, overcast morning as the minimum temperature remained four notches below normal at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast a pleasant day with maximum temperature likely to settle at 35.24 degrees, several notches below normal for this time of season.

Humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 AM.

The maximum temperature yesterday settled at 39.9 degree Celsius, one degree below normal, while the minimum was recorded five notches below normal at 22.2 degrees Celsius, he added.