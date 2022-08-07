Rainfall above normal; deficit in paddy-growing regions

More than two months into the southwest monsoon season (June-September), average pan-India rainfall is above normal (6% more than the benchmark), reports Sandip Das.

Rainfall deficiency in eastern states —- Uttar Pradesh (-43%), Bihar (-33%), West Bengal (-24%) and Jharkhand (-48%) — has hit paddy sowing and can impact rice production.

However, central India, the south peninsula and the northwest regions have received more rainfall than normal so far, giving a boost to sowing of pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals, sugar and cotton.

Also read: Rainfall takes a breather in Aug, reservoir levels and sowing look to improve going ahead

Predicting normal August-September period rainfall pan-India, the India Meteorological Department has, however, forecast below normal rains for east and northeast regions.