scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Rainfall above normal; deficit in paddy-growing regions

Rainfall deficiency in eastern states —- Uttar Pradesh (-43%), Bihar (-33%), West Bengal (-24%) and Jharkhand (-48%) — has hit paddy sowing and can impact rice production.

Written by Sandip Das
Central India, the south peninsula and the northwest regions have received more rainfall than normal so far.

More than two months into the southwest monsoon season (June-September), average pan-India rainfall is above normal (6% more than the benchmark), reports Sandip Das.

Rainfall deficiency in eastern states —- Uttar Pradesh (-43%), Bihar (-33%), West Bengal (-24%) and Jharkhand (-48%) — has hit paddy sowing and can impact rice production.

However, central India, the south peninsula and the northwest regions have received more rainfall than normal so far, giving a boost to sowing of pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals, sugar and cotton.

Also Read

Also read: Rainfall takes a breather in Aug, reservoir levels and sowing look to improve going ahead

Predicting normal August-September period rainfall pan-India, the India Meteorological Department has, however, forecast below normal rains for east and northeast regions.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
Monsoon Session

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Economy