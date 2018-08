Rahul Gandhi’s scathing attack on demonetisation: PM Modi took money from you and gave it to crony capitalists

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and called it a big scam. He said that the prime minister took money from common people and gave it to crony capitalists. He said the intention of demonetisation was to help crony capitalists convert their black money into white money.

Details awaited…