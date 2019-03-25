Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 7:27 PM

Rajiv Kumar also said the Congress party had promised 'Garibi Hatao' in 1971, 'One Rank One Pension' in 2008, food security in 2013 to win elections, but could not fulfil any of those.

Rahul Gandhi, income guarantee, NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar, congress mandate, lok sabha election 2019, lok sabha, newsRajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog (File Photo).

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar Monday said Congress party President Rahul Gandhi’s promise of providing Rs 72,000 annually to five crore families if voted to power will create strong incentives against work and burst fiscal discipline. At a press conference here, Gandhi announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if his party comes to power.

“True to its past record of promising the moon to win elections, Congress President announces a scheme that will burst fiscal discipline, create strong incentives against work and which will never be implemented,” Kumar said in a tweet. In another tweet, he said the cost of the minimum income guarantee scheme at 2 per cent of the gross domestic product and 13 per cent of the budget will “ensure” that real needs of people remain unsatisfied.

Kumar also said the Congress party had promised ‘Garibi Hatao’ in 1971, ‘One Rank One Pension’ in 2008, food security in 2013 to win elections, but could not fulfil any of those. The “same unfortunate fate” awaits the populist and opportunistic promise of minimum income guarantee, he added.

Meanwhile, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) also criticised the pre-poll announcement by Gandhi in series of tweets, but later deleted them after it was pointed by a twitter user that they were in violation of the model code of conduct. EAC-PM had tweeted that in the last five years, a lot of hard work has gone into striking the right balance between economic growth, inflation and fiscal discipline.

Read Also| SBI chairman pins hope to find buyer for Jet Airways by March 31

“INC’s income guarantee scheme (as of 25/03/2019) would either upset this balance or severely cut critical government spending. Both options dangerous,” it said.

The proposed income guarantee scheme fails the economics test, fiscal discipline test and execution test, it added. When tweeter user @sumedhbhagwat pointed out to EAC-PM members that the tweets were in violation of the model code of conduct, Council’s Chairman Bibek Debroy deleted the messages on the micro-blogging site.

“Tweets being deleted. Thanks for pointing out,” Debroy said in a tweet. The Council consists of Ratan P Watal, Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi. About 900 million are eligible to vote to elect the next Lok Sabha in seven-phased polling beginning April 11.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition