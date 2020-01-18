Rahul Gandhi urges Nirmala Sitharaman to look into high GST on this medical device

Published: January 18, 2020 9:50:34 PM

The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala said as per the 2011 census, reportedly over 1.26 million people in the country have hearing disabilities and a large number of them are from the poor and vulnerable background.

Rahul Gandhi said the issue was brought to his notice by a delegation of cochlear implants association. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagging high GST on accessories used in “cochlear implants”. Requesting the finance minister to look into the issue, he said while the cochlear implants attract a GST of five per cent, the implant accessories which require periodical replacement are subject to GST ranging from 12 to 28 per cent.

The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala said as per the 2011 census, reportedly over 1.26 million people in the country have hearing disabilities and a large number of them are from the poor and vulnerable background. Cochlear implants are assistive devices for people with hearing impairment and can greatly improve their ability to comprehend speech. He said the issue was brought to his notice by a delegation of cochlear implants association.

