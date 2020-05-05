Abhijit Banerjee talks to Rahul Gandhi: Don’t give money to people now, it’s useless; do this instead

The Congress has been highlighting the problem of the poor and vulnerable sections in society since the lockdown was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

While the government reportedly prepares a second economic relief package to mitigate the fallout of coronavirus, handing out direct cash to people amid the ongoing lockdown is not a desired solution, as it might create further problems rather than solving them, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said in an interview with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today. “I don’t think it is wise to give people money when the entire economy is shut. It will cause inflation,” Abhijit Banerjee said, adding that there will be a supply demand gap. Instead, he suggested that the government must assure people that they will get money after two months, which can be spent when the lockdown lifts. He also suggested that the lockdown needs to be lifted soon but not at the cost of aggravating the coronavirus situation.

However, reiterating that money will play a decisive role in the survival of the economy, he said that India must learn from the US which is handing out money to people. He said that the same will kickstart the economy and the government must pump some money. “We should take a cue from the US by pumping in more money in the hands of people to revive demand,” Abhijit Banerjee told Rahul Rahul. The Congress leader has been doing a round of interviews with prominent people including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.