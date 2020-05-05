  • MORE MARKET STATS

Abhijit Banerjee talks to Rahul Gandhi: Don’t give money to people now, it’s useless; do this instead

By: |
Updated: May 5, 2020 10:00:02 AM

While the government reportedly prepares a second economic relief package to mitigate the fallout of coronavirus, handing out direct cash to people amid the ongoing lockdown is not a desired solution.

The Congress has been highlighting the problem of the poor and vulnerable sections in society since the lockdown was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

While the government reportedly prepares a second economic relief package to mitigate the fallout of coronavirus, handing out direct cash to people amid the ongoing lockdown is not a desired solution, as it might create further problems rather than solving them, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said in an interview with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today. “I don’t think it is wise to give people money when the entire economy is shut. It will cause inflation,” Abhijit Banerjee said, adding that there will be a supply demand gap. Instead, he suggested that the government must assure people that they will get money after two months, which can be spent when the lockdown lifts. He also suggested that the lockdown needs to be lifted soon but not at the cost of aggravating the coronavirus situation.

However, reiterating that money will play a decisive role in the survival of the economy, he said that India must learn from the US which is handing out money to people. He said that the same will kickstart the economy and the government must pump some money. “We should take a cue from the US by pumping in more money in the hands of people to revive demand,” Abhijit Banerjee told Rahul Rahul. The Congress leader has been doing a round of interviews with prominent people including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Abhijit Banerjee talks to Rahul Gandhi Dont give money to people now its useless do this instead
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tax collections to decline further in May, state’s fiscal deficit may touch 4% in FY21: Sushil Modi
2MFIs see demand picking up soon due to emergency loan requirement, kharif cultivation
3Audit files to be opened for scrutiny for greater accountability