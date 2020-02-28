Raghuram Rajan’s warning: Falling economy or Coronavirus risk, which one to deal with first?

The households and companies should be convinced that the deadly virus is under control, Raghuram Rajan also said.

Containing Coronavirus spread should be the topmost priority for saving the global economy as an economic stimulus for boosting growth could be worked out later, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan told Bloomberg TV. The households and companies should be convinced that the deadly virus is under control, Raghuram Rajan also said. “At this point I would say the best thing that governments can do is to really fight the epidemic rather than worry about stimulus measures that comes later”, the economist said. Increased public spending could help as the central banks across the globe can’t do much in this regard, Raghuram Rajan, who is currently a professor at the Chicago Booth School of Business, also told Bloomberg TV. The global economy is seeing its worst performance since the financial crisis reported more than a decade back. There is fear among investors that the deadly virus originated in China could dent global economic growth.

Just in the space of two weeks, the investors have shifted from extreme confidence in the stock markets to extreme panic, said Raghuram Rajan who previously served as chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. “Globalization in production is going to be hit quite badly”, he said. China has so far reported 78,824 confirmed cases and 2,788 deaths on the mainland since the Coronavirus outbreak began.

Also read: Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 1,100 points; Nifty below 11,300 mark as Rs 5 lakh crore get wiped off the market

Meanwhile, the stock market benchmark index Sensex fell over 1,100 points, erasing more than Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth, in the early session on Friday on concerns around Coronavirus spread. The 30-share index fell 1,100.27 points, or 2.77 per cent, to 38,645.39, while the NSE Nifty plummeted 329.50 points, or 2.83 per cent, to 11,303.80.