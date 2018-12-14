Raghuram Rajan’s veiled attack on Modi govt! India not creating enough jobs; no improvement in fisc

India needs to enhance its GDP growth beyond 7 percent to boost economy, Raghuram Rajan said while presenting University of Chicago’s economic agenda for 5 years.

Launching a veiled attack on the Modi government, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor on Friday said that Indian economy is not creating enough jobs for its people and more needs to be done on macro stability and fiscal deficit front. There is no improvement in India’s fiscal situation in the last 5 years, Raghuram Rajan said at an event broadcast by CNBC TV18.

India needs to enhance its GDP growth beyond 7 percent to boost economy, he said while presenting University of Chicago’s Economic Agenda for 5 years. Adding further, the professor of finance at Chicago Booth said that India’s exports are not growing despite higher quantities of cheap labour, and a fair amount of agri distress can be seen.

The country needs to develop a good oil hedging policy as volatility will continue to rise in view of geopolitical factors impacting crude oil prices, he said at an event on Wednesday.

“There is a very strong need for an oil hedging mechanism for a country like ours which is so dependent on oil,” Rajan said in a pre-recorded interview which was telecast at the event.

The problem as per him is that the people who have been entrusted with this work, fear the chance of oil prices falling even further if you hedge it. However, that has to be taken as a national consequence of the hedging programme, he added. “We, as a country, must think about whether we should start this process,” he said.