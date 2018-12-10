Raghuram Rajan reacts to Urjit Patel’s resignation; says ‘Dr Patel has made a statement’

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 5:49 PM

Raghuram Rajan on Monday reacted to Urjit Patel's decision to step down as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor and said that he has made a statement that the autonomy of the central bank should not be undermined.

Raghuram Rajan on Monday reacted to Urjit Patel’s decision to step down as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor and said that he has made a statement that the autonomy of the central bank should not be undermined. “Believe resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel is a matter of great concern. Resignation by a government servant is a note of protest when faced with circumstances they cannot deal with,” Raghuram Rajan told ET Now.

Updates follow soon…

