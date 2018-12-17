Raghuram Rajan blames demonetisation: Note ban slowed India growth when world paced ahead

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 4:15 PM

Demonetisation slowed down India's economic growth at a time when the world economy was growing and it impacted the GDP significantly, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said.

Raghuram Rajan, demonetisation, note ban, rbi, GST, Narendra Modi, Indian economyThe growth was not only impacted due to demonetisation but also because of implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), he said. (Photo source: IE)

Demonetisation slowed down India’s economic growth at a time when the world economy was growing and it impacted the GDP significantly, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said. Rajan said he has seen studies which reaffirm that banning of high value currency notes in late 2016 impacted India’s growth significantly. “I think the net impression is that it (demonetisation) had a significant effect on our growth. And now, I have seen studies which reaffirm that. It has slowed down (our growth). “…the world (economy) was growing faster in 2017, we slowed down,” Rajan told NDTV news channel in an interview.

The growth was not only impacted due to demonetisation but also because of implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), he said. In 2017-18, the Indian economy grew by 6.7 per cent. “That was the twin blow of demonetisation and GST (that impacted India’s growth). And before anybody accuses (me) of being anti-GST, it’s a good idea in the longer run, but it has short term teething effect,” Rajan noted. When asked if he was asked to implement demonetisation during his tenure as the RBI Governor, Rajan said he was asked for his opinion on banning high value currency notes from the system, which he thought was a “bad idea”.

Also read| Good news! GST led to household savings as tax rates came down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised interview on November 8, 2016 had announced to ban the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes from the system aimed at curbing black money, fake currency and terror funding, among others. Rajan headed the Reserve Bank for three years – from September 2013 to September 2016.

Expressing his views further on the GST, the former RBI Governor said that the reformist tax system could have been implemented in a much better manner. On whether GST should have one rate rather than five different slabs, he said it is a matter of debate. “In my view, which is an alternative view, once you do it, you find out the problem then you start fixing it one by one. So, this (teething problem) was inevitable,” Rajan said. On fraudsters list, Rajan said that it (report) had a list of the largest frauds.

“I’m unaware of where those cases stand….The reason I’m worried is if one gets away with immunity then others may follow,” he said on the list of fraud cases he had flagged to the Prime Minister’s office. He also said that a defaulter is different from a fraudster. “If you start putting defaulters in jail then nobody will take any risk,” Rajan added.

In September this year, Rajan in a note to Parliamentary panel had said that a list of high profile case related to banking frauds was sent by him to the PMO for a coordinated action. In the note to Chairman of Estimates Committee Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajan had said that the size of frauds in the public sector banking system has been increasing, though still small relative to the overall volume of NPAs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Raghuram Rajan blames demonetisation: Note ban slowed India growth when world paced ahead
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition