Raghuram Rajan, Amartya Sen, Abhijit Banerjee’s lockdown guide for govt: Do these 2 things for needy

With the lockdown extended, the government must now hand out more money, and give food to more people from swelling buffer stocks to help the truly needy — not only to a select few, but also to those at risk of falling into poverty, Raghuram Rajan, Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee wrote in The Indian Express today. Without this, there is a looming risk that many more will fall into poverty in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown due to job losses. The biggest worry right now, they say, is that “a huge number of people will be pushed into dire poverty or even starvation by the combination of the loss of their livelihoods and interruptions in the standard delivery mechanisms,” the trio wrote.

The lockdown situation has become precarious for India’s poor and it has become even more pertinent to help them to avoid large scale defiance of lockdown orders as the needy scourge the cities in search of food. “Starving people, after all, have little to lose. We need to do what it takes to reassure people that the society does care and that their minimum well-being should be secure,” Amartya Sen and Abijit Banerjee, both Nobel laureates in Economics, and Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor, wrote. Especially when the country has triple the buffer stock needed at 77 million tons in March 2020, the government has one less thing to worry about and can immediately start disbursing food.

The government has already allowed states to pick up food stock from FCI stocks on credit. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the government would disburse food rations. However, the problem remains that not all needy people have ration cards. To that extent, the government must issue temporary ration cards on an immediate basis so that no one is left out from getting subsidised food.

Secondly, the government must also look at resolving the unexpected loss of income. While it has already announced cash transfers, many economists have already pointed out that the same is not enough. Even the target groups meant for these cash transfers do not cover all those who are in absolute need. For starters, the government can look into implementing P Chidambaram’s idea of using the MGNREGA rolls from 2019. Those covered under Jan Arogya and Ujjwala must also qualify as poor to be handed Rs 5,000 each to their Jan Dhan accounts.