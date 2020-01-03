Rabi crop: Sowing in Gujarat touches record at 36 lakh hectare

Sowing of pulses has also increased from last season’s 1.91 lakh hectare to 3.74 lakh hectare.

Even as sowing for winter (rabi) crop is progressing, total sowing in Gujarat has almost touched record-breaking 36 lakh hectare mark, indicating increase in sowing area by almost 30% as compared to previous season of 2018-19.

During the last season, winter sowing was around 27.40 lakh hectare. In the current season, it has already reached 35.50 lakh hectare by the end of calendar year 2019 and it would easily cross 36 lakh hectare in coming days as sowing is still progressing in different parts of the state.

“Last three years’ average sowing in the state is 31.20 lakh hectare. Due to availability of adequate water and favourable climatic condition, farmers have increased sowing area in the state. We are expecting bumper winter crop, especially cereals and pulses,” said CM Patel, joint director of agriculture.

In terms of area, highest sowing has been witnessed in wheat as compared to last season’s 7.85 lakh hectare, and already 12.31 lakh hectare sowing has been recorded in the state. It means, there has been almost 60% increase in area under wheat cultivation in the state.

Maize is also witnessing record sowing as the cereal has been sown in 1.25 lakh hectare compared to last season’s 92,000 hectare. Overall, cereals are sown in nearly 14 lakh hectare during current season compared to previous year’s 9.21 lakh hectare. Average sowing of cereals in the state is 11.06 lakh hectare.

Sowing of pulses has also increased from last season’s 1.91 lakh hectare to 3.74 lakh hectare. Area under sowing of gram has gone more than double from 1.70 lakh hectare to 3.42 lakh hectare. Increased price of onion has encouraged farmers to sow onions in large quantity as against last season’s 28000 hectare, this time already sowing completed in over 35000 hectare.

Sowing of vegetables in the state has also skyrocketed from 1.39 lakh hectare to 1.55 lakh hectare. Although it is still below average sowing of 1.65 lakh hectare. In the case of oil seeds there is reduction as compared to 1.96 lakh hectare, the sowing areas has gone down to 1.73 hectare. Same is the case with sowing of Sugar-cane which has gone down from 1.14 lakh hectare to 1.06 hectare. There has been slight dip in potato as its sowing reduce from 1.21 lakh to 1.15 lakh hectare. As sowing is still in progress in North Gujarat, sowing area of potato may increase but it is unlikely to cross last season’s sowing area.