Rabi crop area, water reserves down

After a dry kharif season, rabi sowing is off to a tepid start with areas under various winter-sown crops having dropped 3.8% from a year earlier, showed official data released on Friday, reports fe Bureau in New Delhi. Water reserves, too, continued to be lower than last year for close to four months now, thanks to a second straight year of a deficient monsoon.

While these are early days, the government’s target to raise rabi grain production by 5% to offset an estimated 2% drop in kharif grain output would be a difficult task if sowing doesn’t pick up pace in another month, said analysts.

However, a senior government official said planting is expected to improve dramatically in another two weeks.

Storage across 91 reservoirs touched 86.41 billion cubic metres up to Thursday, down 25% from a year ago, according to data compiled by the ministry of water resources.

Importantly, areas under pulses — a sharp price rise in which has forced the authorities to undertake a massive anti-hoarding drive — were down 3.6% until Friday from a year before. The rabi season accounts for roughly two-thirds of the country’s annual pulse production, and any plunge in winter output can worsen price pressure in the protein-rich staple, which witnessed a double-digit rise in the Wholesale Price Index for nine months now.

Prices of tur — which is grown primarily in the kharif season — hit a record Rs 210 per kg last month before easing a tad, as output of the pulse variety had dropped over 12% in 2014-15 from a year earlier. Even against a target of 3.67 million tonnes for the kharif 2015-16, tur output stood at only 2.61 million tonnes, thanks to poor rains, according to the government’s first advance estimate of the farm production in 2015-16.

The area under wheat was down 38.3% until Friday, and most major crops, barring oilseeds, have witnessed a drop in their coverage. The area under nine oilseeds saw an impressive 54.2% rise until Friday from last year, which should boost hopes of a better harvest of at least mustard oil — primarily a rabi crop — this year. Prices of mustard oil have witnessed a sharp rise in the retail markets in recent months, thanks to a 20% drop in production last year.

In a bid to increase production, the government on Thursday hiked the benchmark prices of rabi pulses (10% in gram and masoor) for 2015-16 from a year earlier. This hike in the minimum support prices (MSPs) of pulses includes Rs 75 per quintal of additional bonus approved by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. The MSP of wheat has also been raised by 5% to Rs 1450 per quintal for 2015-16.

The agriculture ministry has projected 257.05 million tonnes of grain production for 2015-16, forecasting a 5% increase in rabi output. If achieved, this would mark a 1.7% rise from last year’s grain output, but it would still be lower than the record level of 265 million tonnes in 2013-14. The country’s grain output fell almost 4.7% in the last crop year from a year before, as a 12% monsoon deficit had shrunk summer planting while unseasonal rains hit winter crops.

However, thanks to a favourable base (the farm and allied sector expanded just 0.2% in 2014-15), the sector is now seen to grow 2.5% for the current fiscal.