Quantum leap: India’ Forex reserves up by $171.9 million to $418.7 billion

Published: May 10, 2019 10:36:23 PM

The country's reserve position with the Fund also increased by USD 3.6 million to USD 3.344 billion, the according to the RBI data. India's forex kitty had touched a life-time high of USD 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018.

In the previous week, the reserves had swelled by USD 4.368 billion to USD 418.515 billion, helped by the second dollar-rupee swap auction held on April 23.

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 171.9 million to USD 418.687 billion in the week to May 3, mainly on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed Friday.

Expressed in US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves. Gold reserves declined by USD 281.6 million to USD 23.021 billion, according to the data. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose by USD 1.6 million to USD 1.451 billion.

