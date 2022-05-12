Quality norms for wheat exports coming up amid high global demand

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority (APEDA) on Wednesday asked the Karnal-based Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) to prepare comprehensive quality standards for wheat exports, including phytosanitary and residue norms.



This follows a first-of-its-kind meeting of all the stakeholders including farmers, traders and exporters in the value chains held at Karnal, Haryana. APEDA, in association with IIWBR, will be conducting a series of such interactions in key wheat-growing states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, to sensitise stakeholders on the issue of exporting quality grain.



“There is significant demand for wheat from India in the global market and we need to develop stringent norms so that we emerge as a reliable supplier of grain globally,” M Angamuthu, chairman, APEDA, told FE. India has exported a record 7 million tonne (mt) of wheat in 2021-22, which is valued at $ 2.05 billion. Out of the total shipment, around 50% of wheat was exported to Bangladesh in the last fiscal.



In the current fiscal, Egypt, which is one of the world’s biggest importers of wheat, has agreed to source wheat from India. Egyptian authorities have chosen India as one of the origins for this strategic commodity. Angamuthu said that a delegation from APEDA will be soon visiting Egypt to work out modalities of wheat exports. The export promotion body will soon send delegations to Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam to explore the possibility of wheat exports.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week asked the concerned officials to ensure quality norms for exports of food grain and other agricultural products from the country. “In the light of increasing demand for agricultural products of India, the Prime Minister directed that all steps be taken to ensure quality norms and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of food grain and other agricultural products,” an official statement had stated. Amid the reports of drop in wheat production to 105 mt from the earlier estimate of 111 mt for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), India has set a target of a record 10 mt of wheat in 2022-23, amid rising global demand for the grain globally.