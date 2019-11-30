Q3 GDP to be worse: P Chidambaram

India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over-six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, according to official data released on Friday.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the lower GDP growth rate of 4.5 per cent was as predicted but warned that third-quarter will be worse. India’s economic growth slipped further to hit an over-six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, according to official data released on Friday.

“As predicted widely, GDP growth in Q2 has come lower at 4.5%. Yet the Government says ‘All is well’. Q3 will not be more than 4.5% and in all likelihood will be worse,” Chidambaram said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf.

“People of Jharkhand must vote against the BJP and record their rejection of BJP’s policies and model of governance. They have the first opportunity to do so,” he tweeted.

