Q1 GDP LIVE: Govt to reveal lockdown quarter growth; economy may have contracted first time in 40 years

Q1 GDP LIVE: The government is set to reveal today the GDP growth numbers for the first quarter of the current fiscal. With the latest data, there will be more clarity to assess the severity of the damage done to the economy by the coronavirus pandemic. The first quarter saw an unprecedented closure of shops, markets, and industries, which forced the wheels of the economy to a standstill. Except for agriculture, almost all the corners of the economy were severely hit. It is expected that the Q1 GDP may have contracted for the first time in 40 years, and the contraction can be as severe as 25 per cent. Though the government had announced a series of reforms and schemes to provide a fillip to the economy, lockdown restrictions and increasing cases of coronavirus kept the economic activity grounded in the first quarter.
Highlights
Manufacturing and services sectors are likely to face a severe contraction in Q1. Lockdown restrictions and coronavirus cases made a significant impact in the growth of these sectors.
India's economy may contract for the first time in 40 years, making the path tough in the coming quarters too
After hitting an annual growth of 8.2 per cent in Q4 FY18, the GDP of India is almost on a downward trajectory so far. Q4 of FY19 was the only exception when the GDP increased by 0.1 per cent from the previous quarter. In Q4 FY20, Indian clocked a GDP growth of a mere 3.1 per cent.
The agricultural sector has emerged as a bright spot. “Its prospects have strengthened on the back of good spatial and temporal progress of the south-west monsoon,” RBI said in the latest MPC minutes. The developments in the farm sector also had a salutary effect on rural demand as reflected in fertiliser production and sales of tractors, motorcycles, and fast-moving consumer goods.
Even as India’s manufacturing and services sector are likely to face a major contraction, the agriculture sector may expand in Q1.
Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA, said that Indian GDP has contracted by about 25 per cent in Q1 FY21. However, the SBI’s Ecowrap report raised its estimates for Q1 GDP growth from a contraction of 20 per cent to 16.5 per cent. Also, the Bloomberg poll suggested that Q1 GDP may contract by 19.2 per cent, and the economists at Care Ratings pegged it at a contraction of 20 per cent.
Key economic indicators nosedived to record lows as India saw an unprecedented nationwide lockdown in the first quarter of the current fiscal, possibly leading to first GDP contraction in the last 40 years. However, a clear picture of the quantum of damage will emerge by today evening, when the government reveals the Q1 GDP and growth figures. The latest data will also clarify two major aspects — how much cushion has been provided by the agriculture sector, and the severity of the contraction in the manufacturing sector. Amid the weak demand, today’s data will also paint the true picture of India’s household consumption and expenditure. Read full story here
The government is set to release the GDP growth figures of Q1 FY21 at 5:30 pm today. The data is expected to show a clear picture of coronavirus-led damage to the economy.