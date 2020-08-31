Q1 GDP LIVE: Govt to reveal lockdown quarter growth; economy may have contracted first time in 40 years

The first quarter saw an unprecedented closure of shops, markets, and industries, which forced the wheels of the economy to a standstill.

Q1 GDP LIVE: The government is set to reveal today the GDP growth numbers for the first quarter of the current fiscal. With the latest data, there will be more clarity to assess the severity of the damage done to the economy by the coronavirus pandemic. The first quarter saw an unprecedented closure of shops, markets, and industries, which forced the wheels of the economy to a standstill. Except for agriculture, almost all the corners of the economy were severely hit. It is expected that the Q1 GDP may have contracted for the first time in 40 years, and the contraction can be as severe as 25 per cent. Though the government had announced a series of reforms and schemes to provide a fillip to the economy, lockdown restrictions and increasing cases of coronavirus kept the economic activity grounded in the first quarter.