Pune industrial production at 55% of pre-Covid

Large companies have seen 64% of their employees back at work, for medium-size organisation it was at 69%. However, in the micro-units segment only 56% of employees were back at work.

Industries in Pune district have achieved around 55% of pre-Covid production levels. There has been a gradual month-on-month improvement in output since the staggered lifting of lockdown in May. The number of employees working has gone up to 68% till September-end. Auto OEMs, however, have highlighted that supply-side constraints continue to remain an issue, but there could be some relief in sight for them with majority of the industries expecting to reach the productivity level recorded before the pandemic by December, revealed a study conducted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

More than 150 organisations from Pune district participated in the survey. This was the sixth survey conducted by MCCIA during the Covid times. Sudhir Mehta, president, MCCIA, also said, “We are glad to see the month-on-month growth in production levels and employee strength. We hope that these figures go back to the pre-Covid levels by the end of this calendar year, or in the worst case by the end of this financial year.”

On an average, the surveyed companies said their current level of output had gone up from 32% in May to 55% in September while the number of employees working has gone up from 23% in May to 68% in September.

Around 22% of the respondents said they expected their production levels to go back to the January-2020 levels in less than three months while 55% of the respondents said they expected it to take between three and nine months. Only 24% said they could not comment on production level at the moment.

Around 66% of the companies covered by the MCCIA survey were micro and small enterprises while 17% were medium-size units and 17% were large-scale organisations. Around 63% of those surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 24% from the services sector and the rest were involved in both manufacturing and services.