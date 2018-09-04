Pune airport to implement Rs 1000 crore expansion plan over the next 2 years; here is what AAI plans to do (Representative photo: IE)

The Pune airport will see investments of Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years, and the funds will be used for expanding the terminal, cargo handling facilities, roads and parking space to augment capacity.

Ajay Kumar, airport director, Airport Authority of India, Pune airport, said though a new international airport has been planned at Purandar in Pune, the existing airport will stay and see expansion as the new government policy allows two airports in one city, Kumar said.

According to Kumar, the Pune airport is now the seventh busiest airport in the country, with the passenger traffic in the domestic sector growing 25% Y-o-Y in the last three years. Passenger traffic is set to cross the 10 million mark this year, he said.

The existing airport in Pune is owned by the IAF. The civil enclave operates with restricted flying times and space constraints. There are 190 movements from Pune and around 10-12 privately-owned flight movements a day.

In the domestic cargo segment, Pune is the six biggest airport and is set to go one place up in two years, Kumar said. The cargo segment has been growing at 19% so far this fiscal and is expected to grow by 50-60% for the full year. In cargo handling, Pune has crossed Ahmedabad, he said.

This kind of growth was despite the fact that the airport does not have a dedicated cargo area and it does not have facilities to import materials as land availability is an issue, Kumar said. Exports from Pune are mainly perishable items.

The airport handles around 46,000 tonne per month from a very small temporary processing area of 2,000 sq metre with no dedicated parking or roads. Imports could begin from June 2019 provided the airport gets the land needed for expansion.

As part of expansion plans, the airport will have new terminal building, two-three bays for dedicated cargo processing and ramp for freight aircraft and dedicated access road and parking. Another cargo collection centre will come up in the city to augment cargo handling capacity.

An MoU has been signed with the IAF for 15 acre which will be used for the cargo terminal and cargo parking.