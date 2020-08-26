Public procurement: Only registered entities from China, Pakistan allowed to bid

In an office memorandum, the DPIIT has said once the registration is done, it will be valid for 12 months. (Representative image)

After restricting bidders from China and Pakistan from participating in tenders for official procurement without its approval, India has notified a format for potential bidders from these countries to apply for registration with authorities here.

The bidders having beneficial ownership of up to 10% in these bordering countries will be eligible to bid in public procurement in India, only if they are registered with the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT). They are also required to submit application for “security clearance” in the format specified by the DPIIT.

In an office memorandum, the DPIIT has said once the registration is done, it will be valid for 12 months. “However, in case of appointment of new director(s)/ new shareholders with more than 10% shares/ change in controlling ownership interest or control through other means, the registration shall stand cancelled,” it said.

In such cases, the bidders will have to apply for a fresh registration. The list of registered bidders will be displayed on the DPIIT website.

While notifying the restrictions on bidders from bordering nations last month, the government, however, exempted the countries to which India provides lines of credit or developmental assistance. This effectively meant the restrictions were confined to only China and Pakistan. Although India provided relaxations in certain limited cases, such as for the procurement of medical supplies for Covid, it’s valid only till December 31, 2020.

The private sector, however, has been exempted from any such restriction.