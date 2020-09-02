PSUs, govt banks to ditch printed calendars, diaries in a push to Modi’s ‘Digital India’ dream

The governmnet instructed that there will be no activity towards printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries, and other such material for use in the coming year.

Calendars, diaries, schedulers, and similar other materials will be the story of old days in PSU banks and other public sector companies as the Ministry of Finance today released an order to use their digital substitutes. All calendars, diaries, schedulers, and similar other materials, which were earlier printed in physical format, will now be done digitally by the ministries, governmnet departments, PSUs, and the state-owned lenders said the finance ministry. It has been suggested to adopt innovative means to use digital or online methods due to the prevailing circumstances in which the world is increasingly moving towards adopting digital force-multipliers for productivity.

The governmnet instructed that there will be no activity towards printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries, and other such material for use in the coming year by any organ of the government and all such activity shall go digital and online. It added that using technological innovations for planning, scheduling, and forecasting is well known to be economical, efficient, and effective. The publication of coffee table books will also be stopped while encouraging e-books.

The Modi government’s latest move is in-line with the flagship campaign of Digital India, which aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Digital India is a concept that weaves together a large number of ideas and thoughts into a single, comprehensive vision so that each of them can be implemented as part of a larger goal. The government aims to implement digitalisation among entire government bodies with overall coordination being done by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY).

The campaign aims to provide the thrust to the nine pillars of growth areas, namely Broadband Highways, Universal Access to Mobile Connectivity, Public Internet Access Programme, e-Governance, e-Kranti – Electronic Delivery of Services, Information for All, Electronics Manufacturing, IT for Jobs, and Early Harvest Programmes.