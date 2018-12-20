PSU Bank recap part 2: Modi govt seeks Parliament nod for additional Rs 41,000 crore

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday sought Parliamentary nod for additional Rs 41,000 crore for the recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSU banks).

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday sought Parliamentary nod for additional Rs 41,000 crore for the recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSU banks). The government last year had announced unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan to help PSU banks reeling under high non-performing assets (NPAs).

The government has tabled a demand for Rs 450 crore for sugar companies to maintain buffer stock this financial year, along with Rs 400 crore assistance to sugar mills. This is the second batch of Supplementary Demand for Grants for 2018-19, which involves gross spending of Rs 85,948.86 crore.

Updates follow soon…