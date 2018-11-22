Protesting farmers, tribals begin march from Thane to Mumbai

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 6:13 AM

Around 30,000-35000 farmers and tribals on Wednesday began their two-day protest march from Thane to Mumbai demanding compensation for drought, loan waiver, hike in MSP and the transfer of forest rights to tribals.

The demands of protesters include implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, which suggested that farmers must have assured access to and control over resources such as land and water.

The march will end at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

They are also demanding hike in the MSP and a judicial system to ensure its implementation.

They are also seeking proper implementation of the loan waiver package announced by the state government last year, land rights for farmers and compensation for farm labourers, passing of claims under the Forest Rights Act and drought compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for non-irrigated land and Rs lakh per acre for irrigated land.

Tribals and farmers from north Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Ahmednagar and other parts of the state are taking part in the march. Water conservationist Rajendra Singh, MP Raju Shetti and others will also take part in the rally.

Shetti said that the morcha will culminate with storming of the Vidhan Bhawan where the state legislature session is underway. In March this year, farmers had held a long march from Nasik to Mumbai, led by the All India Kisan Sabha, to press for their demands. The Maharashtra unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (Secular) and Peasants and Workers Party have extended their support.

