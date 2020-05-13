Prompt release: Centre grants Rs 6,915 crore as May revenue-deficit grants to 14 states

These grants are estimated at Rs 74,340 crore for the entire 2020-21 fiscal year and are being released as equated monthly instalments.

The Centre has released the Finance Commission-mandated revenue deficit grants of Rs 6,915 crore to 14 eligible states for May, in keeping with the practice of not delaying mandatory transfers to the states, given their acute financial constraints. It had released the April instalment of equal size in the first week of that month.

Based upon its assessment of the post-devolution revenue surplus/deficit of the states for FY21, the 15th Finance Commission has estimated that 14 states will need revenue deficit grants. The states that are eligible for these grants include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

In April, the Centre transferred a total of Rs 46,038 crore to all states as their shares of central taxes and released another Rs 11,092 crore to the states as the first installment in FY21 towards disaster response/mitigation funds.

FE reported earlier that the Centre might stick to the tax transfers to states as budgeted till January 2020, despite the huge shortfall being faced by it in its tax receipts. The necessary adjustments on the basis of the actual tax collections will be made in Feb-March period. This is expected to come to the aid of states which are facing severe liquidity issues.

During a video interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, some state chief ministers flagged lack of resources at their disposal to fight coronavirus outbreak. States have reported 80-90% shortfall in tax revenue receipts in April compared to their targets, aggravating their financial health.

State governments, which are at the frontline of the war against Covid-19 pandemic, have stepped up pressure on the Centre for more generous financial support on a contingent basis. The Centre is yet to take a decision on demand that FRBM limit be raised for FY21, with some states even suggesting that fiscal deficit of up to 5% of state GDP be tolerated, against the mandated 3% ceiling. The Centre has recently decided to raise its gross borrowings for FY21 by 54% from the budgeted level to Rs 12 lakh crore, a move that would widen its fiscal deficit to 5.5% of GDP or thereabouts from 3.5% estimated in the Budget.