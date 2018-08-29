Production of foodgrains estimated at record 285 million tonne

The country produced 275.11 million tonne of foodgrain in 2016-17.

The country’s foodgrain production in 2017-18 crop year (July-June) is now pegged at a record 284.83 million tonne, 3.5% higher than the previous year, after the government revised upwards the previous estimates and released the Fourth Advance Estimates of output of all kharif and rabi crops. The grain output was earlier estimated at 279.51 mt.

Wheat output is now pegged at 99.70 million tonne, about 1 million tonne more than the earlier estimate.

The upward revision of crops output may help the government to revise the Gross Value Added (GVA) in agriculture and allied sector, which is pegged at 3.4% for 2017-18 based on the Third Advance Estimates of crop production released by the agriculture ministry.

“The assessment of production of different crops is based on the feedback received from states and validated with information available from other sources,” agriculture ministry said in a statement after releasing the revised estimate on Tuesday.

The country produced 275.11 million tonne of foodgrain in 2016-17.

Rice production is estimated at record 112.91 million tonne, while coarse cereals at 46.99 million tonne.

Pulses production is also revised at an all time high of 25.23 million tonne and sugarcane at 376.91 million tonne. Production of many other crops such as maize (28.72 million tonne), gram (11.23 million tonne), urad (3.56 million tonne), mustard (8.32 million tonne) has surpassed the previous record in 2017-18, the government said.

Near normal rainfall during monsoon 2017 and various policy initiatives taken by the government helped the country to produce the record foodgrain, officials said. There has been significant improvement in pulses output since the average of the past five years’ production was 18.84 million tonne, the officials said.

Total production of oilseeds during 2017-18 is estimated at 31.31 million tonne, which is marginally higher than the production of 31.28 million tonne in the previous year. The oilseeds output could not rise much as there was a significant decline in soybean production, which fell by over 16% to 10.98 million tonne last year.