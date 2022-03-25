Procurement via Government e-marketplace portal crosses record Rs 1 trillion in FY22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, hailed the performance of the GeM portal and added that the platform is especially empowering the small businesses. “Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years,” he tweeted.

A spurt in purchases by various ministries and departments drove up the procurement of goods and services through the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal to a record Rs 1 trillion this fiscal.

GeM chief executive PK Singh said before the latest feat, procurement through the portal had breached the `1-trillion-mark only in about four-and-a-half years. Now, it has been achieved in the current fiscal itself. It has emerged as one of the top five e-public procurement systems globally, he added. He exuded confidence procurement via GeM will exceed Rs 1.5 trillion in the next fiscal.

The GeM portal was launched in August 2016, as the Centre wanted to improve transparency in purchases of various goods and services by all the central government ministries, departments and public-sector firms and state governments, apart from providing a new-age platform for official procurement. Sellers range from small business to large companies. Interestingly, there are no Chinese products sold on the portal, Singh added. Procurement by central public sector enterprises alone jumped many folds to about Rs 43,000 crore in FY22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, hailed the performance of the GeM portal and added that the platform is especially empowering the small businesses. “Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years,” he tweeted.

The portal will allow online buying and selling by panchayats in a big way. “The pilot in Gurugram district panchayats has been successfully completed and we will now roll out this across the country,” Singh said. It’s also in an advanced stage of integration with India Post for extending logistic services across the country. Moreover, at least 10,000 start-ups have so far registered on the GeM platform. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh lead the pack of state governments in purchasing through this portal.

The GeM portal offers a wide range of products — from office stationery and vehicles to computers and office furniture. Services like transportation, logistics and waste management are also provided through sellers on the portal.