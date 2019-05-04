Private firms fear aggressive bidding by Power Grid, write to CAG

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 1:10:37 AM

The nine transmission projects in question, with and estimated cost of about Rs 2,700 crore, were recommended by an empowered committee on transmission for more than 19,000 mega-watt of renewable energy plants.

Inadequate transmission infrastructure has been a longstanding impediment to wind power developers, forcing the government to reduce capacities offered in reverse auctions, along with delay and cancellation of tenders.

Private power transmission companies are apprehensive that state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) would quote “unreasonably low” prices in the upcoming bids for nine transmission projects for evacuating electricity from renewable energy plants. In a letter written to the comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi, the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) said that PGCIL might continue bidding aggressively as it had done in some of the past tenders under the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism using its heft as a government entity to secure loans at lower rates.

“We seek your suo moto intervention in this matter in the interest of maintaining a level playing field in this segment of the power sector,” the letter, reviewed by FE, said. While the ratio between tariff and project cost is generally seen to be around 18%, IPPAI claimed that winning bids put forward by PGCIL in various transmission schemes are as low as 10%. The industry lobby also raised question at PGCIL competing for TBCB projects while also being a part of the transmission planning system.

The private sector had till now been vocal about the government not awarding all transmission projects through the TBCB route and allocating numerous works to PGCIL — an allegation opposed by the central transmission utility.
This is the first time the private players are complaining against the transmission behemoth within the TBCB space. The industry expects `3-4 lakh crore worth of transmission projects under TBCB category in the next five years.

The nine transmission projects in question, with and estimated cost of about `2,700 crore, were recommended by an empowered committee on transmission for more than 19,000 mega-watt of renewable energy plants.

Inadequate transmission infrastructure has been a longstanding impediment to wind power developers, forcing the government to reduce capacities offered in reverse auctions, along with delay and cancellation of tenders.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Private firms fear aggressive bidding by Power Grid, write to CAG
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition