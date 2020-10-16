  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi says MSP, govt procurement of agri produce important for India’s food security

October 16, 2020 1:43 PM

PM Modi said that the government is taking efforts to improve Mandi infrastructure so that MSP buying continues in a scientific way.

PM Modi said that the government is committed to the procurement of Agri crops at MSP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement are important parts of the country’s food security, and it is important that the same continues to function with better facilities and in a scientific way. PM Modi added that the government is committed to the procurement of Agri crops at MSP. Speaking after the release of a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), he further said that the government in the last six years has been investing in boosting infrastructure facilities at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) as they have their own identity and strength and they have been in the country for years.

He also apprised that the government is taking efforts to improve Mandi infrastructure so that MSP buying continues in a scientific way. While the world is struggling with the food crisis and malnutrition amid the coronavirus crisis, India has provided free foodgrains worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore to nearly 80 crore people, PM Modi underlined. Including free market access and increased infrastructure spending, India’s agriculture sector has witnessed a set of major reforms in the past few months. 

Further, the Prime Minister highlighted that the farmers are being provided with 17 new varieties of seeds for wheat and paddy crops in an effort to improve the food situation in India. Appreciating the proposal of making the year 2023 as International Year of Millets, he said that the move will give two major benefits, which are improved nutrition and benefit for small farmers. Meanwhile, new market access has been opened for agricultural commodities between India and Bhutan, said the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. The opening of market access between the two countries is expected to facilitate the trade of apple, potato, mandarin, ginger, and areca nut from Bhutan to India, and tomato, onion, and okra from India to Bhutan.

