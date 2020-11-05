  • MORE MARKET STATS
Narendra Modi LIVE: PM chairs Global Investor Roundtable today; aims to boost foreign investments in India

Updated: November 5, 2020 4:35:48 pm

PM Modi LIVE: The focus will be on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms, and the government’s vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy. 

prime minister, narendra modi live, virtual global investor roundtable, international investment, foreign investment, usd 5 trillion economyThe roundtable will have participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total Assets Under Management of about $ 6 trillion.

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable, where top pension and sovereign wealth funds from across the world will participate. The event is aimed at accelerating the growth of international investments in India. The Virtual Global Investor Roundtable is being organised by the Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders, and the highest decision-makers from the Indian government and Financial Market Regulators. The roundtable will have participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total Assets Under Management of about $ 6 trillion. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore. The focus will also be on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms, and the government’s vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy.

    16:35 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    Participants from US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, etc will join today with PM Modi

    The global institutional investors joining today are from key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.

    16:29 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    India receives highest FIs this year in first five months

    Foreign investments in India this fiscal is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year.

    16:22 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    Today's focus on India’s economic and investment outlook

    VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government’s vision for the path to a USD 5 trillion economy.

    16:15 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    Pension and sovereign wealth funds with AUM of around $6 trillion will participate

    The roundtable will witness participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total Assets Under Management of about $6 trillion.

    16:10 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    Exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders, and govt

    Today's event will witness an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision-makers from the Government of India and Financial Market Regulators.

    16:01 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    PM Modi will chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable today

    PM Narendra Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR), which is being organized by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

