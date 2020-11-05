Narendra Modi LIVE: PM chairs Global Investor Roundtable today; aims to boost foreign investments in India

The roundtable will have participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total Assets Under Management of about $ 6 trillion.

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable, where top pension and sovereign wealth funds from across the world will participate. The event is aimed at accelerating the growth of international investments in India. The Virtual Global Investor Roundtable is being organised by the Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders, and the highest decision-makers from the Indian government and Financial Market Regulators. The roundtable will have participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total Assets Under Management of about $ 6 trillion. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore. The focus will also be on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms, and the government’s vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy.