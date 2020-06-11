  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. PM Modi LIVE PM Modi recounts many “ifs” says self-reliance has been a dream in every Indian’s eyes

PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi recounts many “ifs”; says self-reliance has been a dream in every Indian’s eyes

Updated: June 11, 2020 11:29:33 am

PM Modi LIVE at ICC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his address at the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s annual plenary session. The industry is looking for Modi to share his vision for a recovery in growth now that India has lifted months-long lockdown but the country still struggles with coronavirus spreading fast.

PM Modi HIGHLIGHTS: Prime Minister is addressing ICC’S 95th annual session today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Modi has started his address at Indian Chamber of Commerce’s 95th Annual Plenary session. Speaking at the event, PM said that that India is currently challenging multiple challenges such as coronavirus, cyclones, earthquakes etc. Amid many challenges that the country is facing, PM Modi reiterated his dream for self reliant India and said that Indians must now work to turn the crises at hand into an opportunity. PM Modi recently addressed a CII event as well which was attended by industry leaders including CII President and banker Uday Kotak. In his last address to the members of the business community, the Prime Minister had said that the government’s highest priority is to strengthen the economy and while coronavirus may have slowed down growth. India is poised to get it back. PM Modi also called on the industry to rise to the occasion and asked it to cut down heavily on exports and focus on Make In India. Addressing the CII Annual Session 2020 through a video link, the Prime Minister had pointed out that there are ten sectors in which India can heavily reduce its import dependence by strengthening the local supply chain. PM Modi also pointed out five ‘I’s needed for growth viz — “intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure, and innovation”.

Live Blog

Highlights

    11:29 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    Govt helping farmers to become a major force

    Govt helping farmers to become a major force and has introduced reforms to help them, says PM.

    11:28 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    PM Modi asks industry, youth to come forward in helping economy

    PM Modi said that the govt has reformed many sectors, it is now time for indsutry and youth to come forward and take benefit of those reforms.

    11:25 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    Buy local: PM Modi says time to be "vocal for local"

    PM Modi said that the country needs to be "vocal for local". 

    11:22 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    PM Modi recounts many "ifs"; says self-reliance has been a dream in every Indian's eyes

    PM modi said that every Indian has been dreaming of self- reliance in various sector such as aviation, defence etc.

    11:19 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    Turn crisis into opportunity; PM Modi hammers on self-reliance

    Amid many challenges that the country is facing, PM Modi reiterated his dream for self reliant India and said that Indians must now work to turn the crises at hand into an opportunity.

    11:17 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    PM Modi says this is key to helping India survive multiple challenges

    PM Modi said that people's will to survive and strength will be key to survive the challenges the country is facing at the time. "Tough times have only one remedy -- strength", he said.

    11:14 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    PM Modi says India challenging multiple challenges at this time

    PM Modi said that India is challenging multiple challenges at this time such as locust attack, coronavirus, earthquakes etc.

    11:12 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    PM Modi lauds ICC's efforts

    Prime Minsiter appreciated ICC's efforts towards Indian industry. PM said that since its inception in 1925, ICC has served the country in many ways. 

    11:09 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    PM Modi says these sectors have potential for exports

    India can increase exports & create jobs in furniture, ACs, leather, footwear. Urge industry to partner with rural india to create opportunities, PM Modi said at the CII event.

    10:50 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    PM Modi calls govt's reforms systematic, bold

    Our Reforms are systematic, planned, inter-connected and futuristic. For us, reforms means, taking bold decisions, PM said.

     
     
     
    10:49 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    2nd interaction with industry leaders after CII event

    PM Modi recently addressed a CII event as well which was attended by industry leaders including CII President and banker Uday Kotak.

    10:48 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    Narendra Modi to address business leaders at ICC’s annual plenary session

    PM Modi will soon begin his address at an Indian Chamber of Commerce’s 95th Annual Plenary session today at 11 am.

