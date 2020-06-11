PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi recounts many “ifs”; says self-reliance has been a dream in every Indian’s eyes

PM Modi HIGHLIGHTS: Prime Minister is addressing ICC’S 95th annual session today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Modi has started his address at Indian Chamber of Commerce’s 95th Annual Plenary session. Speaking at the event, PM said that that India is currently challenging multiple challenges such as coronavirus, cyclones, earthquakes etc. Amid many challenges that the country is facing, PM Modi reiterated his dream for self reliant India and said that Indians must now work to turn the crises at hand into an opportunity. PM Modi recently addressed a CII event as well which was attended by industry leaders including CII President and banker Uday Kotak. In his last address to the members of the business community, the Prime Minister had said that the government’s highest priority is to strengthen the economy and while coronavirus may have slowed down growth. India is poised to get it back. PM Modi also called on the industry to rise to the occasion and asked it to cut down heavily on exports and focus on Make In India. Addressing the CII Annual Session 2020 through a video link, the Prime Minister had pointed out that there are ten sectors in which India can heavily reduce its import dependence by strengthening the local supply chain. PM Modi also pointed out five ‘I’s needed for growth viz — “intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure, and innovation”.