PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi recounts many “ifs”; says self-reliance has been a dream in every Indian’s eyes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Modi has started his address at Indian Chamber of Commerce's 95th Annual Plenary session. PM Modi recently addressed a CII event as well which was attended by industry leaders including CII President and banker Uday Kotak. In his last address to the members of the business community, the Prime Minister had said that the government's highest priority is to strengthen the economy and while coronavirus may have slowed down growth. India is poised to get it back. PM Modi also called on the industry to rise to the occasion and asked it to cut down heavily on exports and focus on Make In India. Addressing the CII Annual Session 2020 through a video link, the Prime Minister had pointed out that there are ten sectors in which India can heavily reduce its import dependence by strengthening the local supply chain. PM Modi also pointed out five 'I's needed for growth viz — "intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure, and innovation".
Highlights
Govt helping farmers to become a major force and has introduced reforms to help them, says PM.
PM Modi said that the govt has reformed many sectors, it is now time for indsutry and youth to come forward and take benefit of those reforms.
PM Modi said that the country needs to be "vocal for local".
PM modi said that every Indian has been dreaming of self- reliance in various sector such as aviation, defence etc.
Amid many challenges that the country is facing, PM Modi reiterated his dream for self reliant India and said that Indians must now work to turn the crises at hand into an opportunity.
PM Modi said that people's will to survive and strength will be key to survive the challenges the country is facing at the time. "Tough times have only one remedy -- strength", he said.
PM Modi said that India is challenging multiple challenges at this time such as locust attack, coronavirus, earthquakes etc.
Prime Minsiter appreciated ICC's efforts towards Indian industry. PM said that since its inception in 1925, ICC has served the country in many ways.
India can increase exports & create jobs in furniture, ACs, leather, footwear. Urge industry to partner with rural india to create opportunities, PM Modi said at the CII event.
Our Reforms are systematic, planned, inter-connected and futuristic. For us, reforms means, taking bold decisions, PM said.
PM Modi recently addressed a CII event as well which was attended by industry leaders including CII President and banker Uday Kotak.
