PM Modi LIVE at CII: Narendra Modi to address CII’s annual session ‘How to get Growth Back’ from coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to attend CII’s 125th anniversary where he is expected to address the economic condition and how to revive it as alarm bells ring for Indian economy. Top industry leaders including Uday Kotak and Vikram Kirloskar will attend the event where the panel is set to discuss ‘how to get growth back’. Meanwhile, as coronavirus continues to take its toll on the world economy, India is no different and rating agency Moody’s Investors Services has also downgraded its India rating from Baa2 to Baa3 and has maintained a negative forecast for this year. The recently released GDP numbers and manufacturing data has also not been promising.
Highlights
The extension of the lockdown by the government will have a deep impact on the economic activity, a foreign brokerage said, sharply cutting India’s GDP forecast for this financial year to a contraction of 2 per cent. The estimate has been arrived at with the assumption that the lockdown will extend till mid-July and a restart of the economy will get stretched to August, analysts at Bank of America Securities said.
With practically not much cash support coming in from the stimulus package the government announced last month, demand is unlikely to get a boost and economic recovery may now take place before 2022-23, according to a report. The fiscal impact of the Rs 20-lakh crore economic package stands at only Rs 2.14 lakh crore or just 1.1 per cent of GDP and not the 10 per cent of GDP, as much of the government support is in the form of credit guarantees or additional credit lines, having minimal impact on government finances, said the report by India Rating on Monday.
The ‘number one’ challenge before the government, once it unlocks the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis, will be to put the financial sector back on its feet, former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Monday. In an interview to PTI, Panagariya further said that India is facing a health crisis that has led to a sudden stop of the economy. “To restart and return the economy to the pre-COVID-19 path, we need to overcome the health crisis.” Once this is done, the main weakness we will need to overcome is the one we had left unsolved prior to COVID-19: disruptions in the financial markets.
In a major setback, Moody’s today downgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by one notch to ‘Baa3’, while maintaining its negative outlook, citing risks from sustained low growth, among other reasons. ‘Baa3’ is the lowest investment-grade rating on Moody’s credit rating scale. “The decision to downgrade India’s ratings reflects Moody’s view that the country’s policymaking institutions will be challenged in enacting and implementing policies which effectively mitigate the risks of a sustained period of relatively low growth, significant further deterioration in the general government fiscal position and stress in the financial sector,” Moody’s said in a statement on Monday.
The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Monday will bring about positive changes in the lives of farmers, labourers and workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said as his government enters second year in office.
The Cabinet on Monday decided to further widen the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enable thousands of more units to take advantage of various official benefits, and cleared a slew of proposals announced as part of the government’s Rs 21-lakh-crore relief package to soften the Covid-19 blow to small businesses.
Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cut long-term sovereign rating for India from ‘Baa2’ to ‘Baa3’ — a notch above junk. The global rating agency maintained its negative outlook, citing structural weaknesses, weak policy effectiveness, and slow reforms momentum even before the Covid-19 pandemic.