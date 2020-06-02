PM Modi LIVE at CII: Narendra Modi to address CII’s annual session ‘How to get Growth Back’ from coronavirus

Biggest challenge to put financial sector back on feet once India unlocks economy: Arvind Panagariya

The ‘number one’ challenge before the government, once it unlocks the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis, will be to put the financial sector back on its feet, former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Monday. In an interview to PTI, Panagariya further said that India is facing a health crisis that has led to a sudden stop of the economy. “To restart and return the economy to the pre-COVID-19 path, we need to overcome the health crisis.” Once this is done, the main weakness we will need to overcome is the one we had left unsolved prior to COVID-19: disruptions in the financial markets.