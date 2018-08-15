Pressure on current account deficit: Trade deficit hits the 62-month high in July

Merchandise trade deficit widened further in July to scale a 62-month high of $18 billion, thanks to an elevated net oil import bill and an almost 41% jump in gold purchases from overseas after a contraction in the previous six months, showed official data released on Friday. In June, the trade deficit had hit $16.6 billion.

Growing trade imbalance would worsen current account deficit (CAD). Already, the rupee’s depreciation has raised fears of costlier imports while the country’s ability to take advantage of a weak currency to improve exports remains limited.

According to Icra, the CAD may worsen to around 2.7% of GDP this fiscal, against 1.9% a year earlier.

Growth in imports touched a 14-month high of 28.8% in July to $43.79 billion. Exports growth slowed sequentially but still touched a decent 14.3% in July to $25.77 billion, as a rise in oil prices helped boost outbound shipment value. Petroleum exports jumped 30% to $3.91 billion in July. Gems and jewellery exports made a comeback with an almost 25% jump while chemicals and pharmaceutical products registered decent expansion. However, engineering goods, a prime driver of India’s outbound shipments in recent months with double-digit growth, recorded only a 9.8% rise in July.

The fact that growth in non-oil and non-bullion exports slowed to just 10% in July, against 15.1% in the previous month, could worry policymakers. For the first four months of the current fiscal, non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports grew 12.7% from a year earlier, although overall goods exports rose 14.2% during this period.

A weak rupee since the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis points in June and the crisis in Turkey might somewhat brighten export prospects. The rupee has breached the 69-mark against the greenback. But analysts say the key to any improvement in export competitiveness will be how much the currencies of its peers depreciate against the dollar in such a scenario. Also, given the structural problems being faced by exporters (high costs of logistics, raw material and wages etc), limit the country’s ability to benefit much in the short term. Although it’s too early to gauge the impact of a sharp hike in minimum support prices (MSPs) of some crops such as cotton on exports of agri and allied sector items, higher raw material prices will further dent India’s competitiveness.

More importantly, with the US and China having targeted each other’s goods in a fresh escalation of a global trade war, India’s exports, like that of many others, could come under pressure. The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has forecast trade growth at 4.4% for 2018, down from 4.7% in 2017.

Garments exports continued to drop (-0.6%), although the textile segments witnessed a double-digit expansion.

Petroleum imports jumped 57.4% in July, driven by a 57.7% jump in Brent crude oil prices in the last month from a year before. After falling over 15% last month, meat, dairy and poultry product exports again rose, by 15.1% in July, having maintained almost steady growth in recent months after a crackdown against illegal abattoirs in Uttar Pradesh.

The data showed services exports rose 4.3% in June to $16.87 billion, recovering from a contraction in the previous month. Services imports rose 0.9% to $10.30 billion in June from a year earlier, against a 6.5% drop in the previous month.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist with Icra, said: “While many categories of imports have displayed double-digit expansion, around 80% incremental exports have been concentrated in crude oil, coal, electronic goods, machinery and gold.” Imports rose by around $10 billion in July 2018 on a year-on-year basis, more than half of which was on account of fuels such as crude oil and coal.

FIEO president Ganesh Kumar Gupta said issues like depreciating rupee, access and cost of credit, especially for MSMEs, should be looked at immediately as increasing protectionism and other global challenges have already added to the problems of the exporters. He also urged the government to soon come out with WTO-compliant export strategy.

Ravi Sehgal, chairman of engineering goods exporters’ body EEPC India, said: “Although overall exports growth looks impressive expansion in engineering exports has slipped below double digits. The drop in the rupee does not seem to be helping as wild fluctuations only create uncertainty.”