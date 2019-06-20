President Ram Nath Kovind says India to unleash more reforms to boost economic growth

By: |
Published: June 20, 2019 11:57:36 AM

Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual budget on July 5.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressing joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament (ANI Photo)President Ram Nath Kovind addressing joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament (ANI Photo)

India will implement more reforms to boost economic growth, including higher spending in farm sector and easing collateral-free loans to small businesses, President Ram Nath Kovind told lawmakers on Thursday.

“Inflation is low, fiscal deficit is under control and foreign exchange reserves are rising … Now India is moving towards becoming the world’s fifth largest economy,” Kovind said while addressing the joint session of parliament, ahead of the annual budget. Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual budget on July 5.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. President Ram Nath Kovind says India to unleash more reforms to boost economic growth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop