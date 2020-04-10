Pre-pandemic flicker: IIP growth at 7-month high in February

By: |
Published: April 10, 2020 5:50:26 AM

Industrial production growth scaled a seven-month peak of 4.5% in February, as mining and electricity output rebounded, suggesting a fragile recovery before Covid-19 hit economy hard.

But two critical segments — capital goods and consumer durables — continued to contractBut two critical segments — capital goods and consumer durables — continued to contract

