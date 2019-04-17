Pre-packaged insolvency resolution: Govt seeks stakeholder comments

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 2:03 AM

Pre-packaged insolvency resolution scheme allows creditors and shareholders to approach bankruptcy courts with a pre-negotiated corporate reorganisation plan.

Pre-packaged insolvency resolution: Govt seeks stakeholder commentsPre-packaged insolvency resolution: Govt seeks stakeholder comments

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) on Tuesday invited comments from stakeholders on “pre-packaged” insolvency resolution and insolvency resolution for group companies among other issues related to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2016.

In March this year, the government had reconstituted the Insolvency Law Committee as a standing committee, chaired by MCA secretary Injeti Srinivas, to analyse the functioning and implementation of IBC. It also wants the panel to identify issues impacting the efficiency of insolvency resolution and liquidation framework for corporates, individuals and partnership firms prescribed under the IBC and make suitable recommendations to address such issues.

READ ALSO | GST filing rules clarified; audit report format available for Rs 2 crore-plus businesses

Participants can submit their comments till May 7.

The government has invited comments from corporate debtors, creditor to a corporate debtor, insolvency professional, industry associations, law firms, investors, etc.

MCA has been mulling introducing pre-packaged insolvency, which is similar to the practice prevalent in the US and the UK, where creditors and shareholders can approach bankruptcy courts with a prenegotiated corporate reorganisation plan.

Pre-packaged insolvency resolution scheme allows creditors and shareholders to approach bankruptcy courts with a pre-negotiated corporate reorganisation plan. Such a step will aid the existing insolvency framework in India and cut costs as well as the time of resolution process.

Under a pre-packaged bankruptcy process, a company prepares a resolution plan in cooperation with creditors, which comes into effect once the company enters the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

In the US and the UK, a resolution of this nature has to be voted on by shareholders before a corporate debtor files it with a court or tribunal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Pre-packaged insolvency resolution: Govt seeks stakeholder comments
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition