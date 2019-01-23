Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas: PM Modi describes NRIs as India’s brand ambassadors

PM Narendra Modi with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth during the inauguration of 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2019, in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described NRIs as India’s brand ambassadors and representatives.

“I consider NRIs to be India’s brand ambassadors. They are the symbols of our capacities and capabilities,” he said, adding that people of Indian origin are in leadership roles in many countries such as Mauritius, Portugal and Ireland.

Stating that his government has, during the last four and half years, helped change the perception of people regarding India, the Prime Minister said, “Earlier, people used to say India cannot change… but we have changed that perception and this mindset itself.”

Addressing the over 4,000 NRI delegates from about 85 countries on this year’s theme, ‘Role of Indian diaspora in building new India’, the PM said today India is the fastest growing economic power of the world and urged the Indian diaspora to participate in the building of new India.

“In this New India, you too can play a big role,” he said, adding that India today is in a position to lead the world in several areas. “The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is one such platform. Through this medium, we want to take the world towards – One World, One Sun, One Grid,” he said.

Counting the works done by his government, Modi said in his address that his government in the last 4.5 years has built a start-up ecosystem and also conceptualised a successfully executed Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance scheme that promises cover to 50 crore population.

Targeting the Congress on corruption, he alluded to late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s comment that when Delhi sends out `1 to the states, only 15 paise of `1 reaches the masses while the remaining 85 paise is pilfered. He further said the Congress government had done nothing to stop the leakage and stated that his government has worked very hard to eradicate corruption from the system by using technology. “We have tried that the entire benefit reaches the people. We have been able to transfer `7.80 lakh crore directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries of various schemes and have successfully avoided the leakage of over `4.5 lakh crore in the last 4.5 years by plugging holes,” he said.

Talking about the success of the DBT scheme launched by his government, the PM also stated that his government has successfully removed 7 crore fake people from the system. “These 7 crore people existed just on paper and were hurting the system by taking the benefits which were not theirs. This number is equal to the population of a few countries such as the UK, France and Italy,” he said.

The three-day convention is being organised from January 21 to 23 instead of January 9.

In his keynote address, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, chief guest at the event, commended India’s efforts in reaching out to the diaspora.