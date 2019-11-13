Prakash Javadekar takes charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

New Delhi | Published: November 13, 2019 5:30:58 PM

Prakash Javadekar, Prakash Javadekar minister of which department, Prakash Javadekar minister of heavy industries, Union Minister of Heavy IndustriesJavadekar also holds information & broadcasting, and environment, forest and climate change portfolios. (PTI)

Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday took charge as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, two days after Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from the Union Cabinet. Javadekar also holds information & broadcasting, and environment, forest and climate change portfolios.

Speaking to reporters here, Javadekar said he hoped the additional charge was for a temporary period and there will be a regular arrangement in place thereafter. “I have assumed charge of heavy industries and the related ministries. I hope it’s for temporary period because there will be a regular arrangement thereafter. But, as I was asked I have assumed the charge and will start functioning right from today (Wednesday),” Javadekar told reporters.

On Monday, Sawant accused the BJP of reneging on its promise to the Shiv Sena for equal division of seats and power in Maharashtra. Sawant had also said there is no trust left between the parties and it would not be proper to continue as a minister now.

